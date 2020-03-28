Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,315 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.07.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

