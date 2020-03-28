Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 988.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $635.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $759.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $847.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

