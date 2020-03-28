Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

