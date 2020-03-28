Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 879,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 255,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $47.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59.

