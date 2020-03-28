Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 357.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

