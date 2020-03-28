Cars.com’s (CARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARS. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

