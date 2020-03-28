Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

FUN stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. Insiders purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

