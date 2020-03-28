Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.82.

TSE CVE opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.17.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.1945374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

