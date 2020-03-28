Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.82.

Shares of CVE opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.1945374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

