Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

