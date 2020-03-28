CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.25.

CEU stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.69 million and a PE ratio of 5.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

