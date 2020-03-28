CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

CF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

