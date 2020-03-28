Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 485.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $439.70 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

