China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

