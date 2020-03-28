China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the February 27th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

