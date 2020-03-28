China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Telecom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in China Telecom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

