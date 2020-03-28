CIBC Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$50.61 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

