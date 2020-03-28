Citigroup Upgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,500 ($59.19).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Wizz Air to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Wizz Air to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,005 ($52.68).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($30.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,464.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,769.22.

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

