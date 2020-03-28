Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

