Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $160.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $140,439,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

