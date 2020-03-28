Civista Bancshares Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

