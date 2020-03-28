CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $171.34 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

