Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 116,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,387 shares during the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

