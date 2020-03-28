Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

