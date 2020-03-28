Comparing Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) & Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.13 -$2.46 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.21 $7.05 million $3.11 4.56

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.70%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

