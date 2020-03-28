Contrasting Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) and The McClatchy (NASDAQ:MNIQQ)

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) and The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of The McClatchy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tribune Publishing and The McClatchy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Publishing -0.52% -1.19% -0.60% The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tribune Publishing and The McClatchy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Publishing $983.15 million 0.26 -$5.07 million N/A N/A The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.02

Tribune Publishing has higher revenue and earnings than The McClatchy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tribune Publishing and The McClatchy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Publishing 0 0 1 0 3.00 The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Tribune Publishing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tribune Publishing is more favorable than The McClatchy.

Risk & Volatility

Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The McClatchy has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tribune Publishing beats The McClatchy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to approximately 2,000 media and digital information publishers. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

