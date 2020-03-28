Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

