Cormark Comments on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

AD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.71.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.06. The company has a market cap of $314.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.07%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

