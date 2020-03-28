Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

CUZ stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

