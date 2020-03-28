Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €15.45 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.45 ($17.97) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.31 ($15.48).

Shares of LHA opened at €9.05 ($10.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a fifty-two week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

