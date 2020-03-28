Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$752.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.101087 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

