Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.39.

CPG opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$752.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.101087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

