Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,611,052 shares of company stock worth $299,341,661 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

