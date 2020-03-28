CSFB Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) to Neutral

CSFB lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million and a PE ratio of -13.18.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.1966102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

