Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 31,075 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 190.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

