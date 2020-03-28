Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

