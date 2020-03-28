Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000.

Shares of COUP opened at $146.47 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,904. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

