Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $434.34 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

