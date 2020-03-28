Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6,571.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.