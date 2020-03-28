Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Globus Medical by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $41.58 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.