Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

