Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ASGN by 32.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ASGN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ASGN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

