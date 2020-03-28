Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 224.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Cardlytics worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Cardlytics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardlytics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 689,926 shares of company stock worth $25,336,867 and sold 293,638 shares worth $23,114,560. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

