Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 320.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of NMI worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $951.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

