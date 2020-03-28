Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after acquiring an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.