Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

UNP stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

