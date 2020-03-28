Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $663,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 578,644 shares in the company, valued at $15,050,530.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

