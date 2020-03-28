Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3,333.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.00%.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

