Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 100,673 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

