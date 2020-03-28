Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,133 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of M/I Homes worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

